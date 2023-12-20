Wednesday's game at Rubin Arena has the San Diego State Aztecs (7-4) matching up with the Kennesaw State Owls (3-6) at 1:15 PM ET on December 20. Our computer prediction projects a 67-59 win for San Diego State.

The Owls are coming off of a 65-54 loss to Belmont in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kennesaw State vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Rubin Arena in West Palm Beach, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 67, Kennesaw State 59

Other ASUN Predictions

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Owls defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls at home on November 25 by a score of 57-43.

The Owls have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kennesaw State 2023-24 Best Wins

57-43 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 254) on November 25

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.0 FG%

12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.0 FG% Carly Hooks: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Kyndall Golden: 2.7 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 38.1 FG%

2.7 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 38.1 FG% Trynce Taylor: 6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%

6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG% Keyarah Berry: 8.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls have a -66 scoring differential, falling short by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 54.3 points per game to rank 329th in college basketball and are giving up 61.7 per contest to rank 135th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Owls have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 59.6 points per game, compared to 47.8 per game on the road.

In 2023-24, Kennesaw State is allowing 45.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 82.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.