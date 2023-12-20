Today's NBA slate features 10 contests, including a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers play the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves travel to face the 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN

NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 18-8

18-8 MIN Record: 20-5

20-5 PHI Stats: 122.2 PPG (fourth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)

122.2 PPG (fourth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (seventh) MIN Stats: 113.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (34.4 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (34.4 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.0 APG) MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -3.5

PHI -3.5 PHI Odds to Win: -160

-160 MIN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 225.5 points

The Orlando Magic host the Miami Heat

The Heat go on the road to face the Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 16-9

16-9 MIA Record: 15-12

15-12 ORL Stats: 113.2 PPG (19th in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (fourth)

113.2 PPG (19th in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (fourth) MIA Stats: 112.8 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Paolo Banchero (21.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.4 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.2 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -5.5

ORL -5.5 ORL Odds to Win: -200

-200 MIA Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 219.5 points

The Indiana Pacers take on the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets go on the road to face the Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 13-12

13-12 CHA Record: 7-18

7-18 IND Stats: 127.4 PPG (first in NBA), 127.0 Opp. PPG (30th)

127.4 PPG (first in NBA), 127.0 Opp. PPG (30th) CHA Stats: 111.0 PPG (24th in NBA), 120.7 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 11.8 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (24.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 11.8 APG) CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -9.5

IND -9.5 IND Odds to Win: -450

-450 CHA Odds to Win: +350

+350 Total: 248.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Utah Jazz

The Jazz go on the road to face the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and KJZZ

BSOH and KJZZ

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 15-12

15-12 UTA Record: 10-17

10-17 CLE Stats: 112.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)

112.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (ninth) UTA Stats: 112.2 PPG (22nd in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -4.5

CLE -4.5 CLE Odds to Win: -200

-200 UTA Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 227.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets play the New York Knicks

The Knicks hope to pick up a road win at the Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and MSG

YES and MSG

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 13-13

13-13 NY Record: 15-11

15-11 BKN Stats: 116.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.1 Opp. PPG (19th)

116.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.1 Opp. PPG (19th) NY Stats: 114.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Mikal Bridges (21.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.8 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -1.5

NY -1.5 NY Odds to Win: -120

-120 BKN Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 233.5 points

The Toronto Raptors play the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets look to pull of an away win at the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and ALT

TSN and ALT

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 11-15

11-15 DEN Record: 18-10

18-10 TOR Stats: 112.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (17th)

112.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (17th) DEN Stats: 115.3 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.8 APG)

Scottie Barnes (20.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.8 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -3.5

DEN -3.5 DEN Odds to Win: -165

-165 TOR Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 229.5 points

The Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers travel to face the Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 11-17

11-17 LAL Record: 15-12

15-12 CHI Stats: 109.9 PPG (27th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (13th)

109.9 PPG (27th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (13th) LAL Stats: 113.8 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Nikola Vucevic (16.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.5 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.6 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -4.5

LAL -4.5 LAL Odds to Win: -185

-185 CHI Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 224.5 points

The Houston Rockets face the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 13-11

13-11 ATL Record: 11-15

11-15 HOU Stats: 110.7 PPG (26th in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (second)

110.7 PPG (26th in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (second) ATL Stats: 122.7 PPG (third in NBA), 122.7 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Alperen Sengun (19.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.3 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -3.5

HOU -3.5 HOU Odds to Win: -150

-150 ATL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 233.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers look to pull of an away win at the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 16-10

16-10 LAC Record: 16-10

16-10 DAL Stats: 119.3 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (22nd)

119.3 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (22nd) LAC Stats: 117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.1 APG)

Luka Doncic (32.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.1 APG) LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -2.5

LAC -2.5 LAC Odds to Win: -135

-135 DAL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 236.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play host to the Boston Celtics

The Celtics travel to face the Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 16-9

16-9 BOS Record: 20-6

20-6 SAC Stats: 118.2 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (21st)

118.2 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (21st) BOS Stats: 118.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 109.4 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.9 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.2 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (18.9 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.2 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (26.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -2.5

SAC -2.5 SAC Odds to Win: -140

-140 BOS Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 237.5 points

