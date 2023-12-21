On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Alex Barre-Boulet going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

  • In five of 25 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Barre-Boulet's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 6-1
12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Away L 3-1

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

