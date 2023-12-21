Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 21?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- In seven of 32 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Cirelli has scored two goals on the power play.
- Cirelli averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Cirelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|12:18
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|21:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|19:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|2
|2
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|L 4-2
Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
