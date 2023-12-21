In a Week 16 NFL slate that has a lot of thrilling contests, the Baltimore Ravens versus the San Francisco 49ers is a game to watch.

NFL prop bets for this week's games are available, so if you're interested in placing a bet or building a parlay, you'll find those player props right here.

Saints at Rams

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 21

8:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Matthew Stafford Props: 248.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:+100 | U:-133)

248.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:+100 | U:-133) Derek Carr Props: 233.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bengals at Steelers

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 23

4:30 PM ET on December 23 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Joe Mixon Props: 47.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bills at Chargers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 23

8:00 PM ET on December 23 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Josh Allen Props: 240.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 28.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Packers at Panthers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24

1:00 PM ET on December 24 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Bryce Young Props: 169.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

169.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Jordan Love Props: 236.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Colts at Falcons

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24

1:00 PM ET on December 24 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Gardner Minshew Props: 218.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 4.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Lions at Vikings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24

1:00 PM ET on December 24 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jared Goff Props: 251.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:+100 | U:-133)

Commanders at Jets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24

1:00 PM ET on December 24 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Browns at Texans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24

1:00 PM ET on December 24 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Seahawks at Titans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24

1:00 PM ET on December 24 Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Jaguars at Buccaneers

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 24

4:05 PM ET on December 24 Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cardinals at Bears

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 24

4:25 PM ET on December 24 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cowboys at Dolphins

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 24

4:25 PM ET on December 24 Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Tua Tagovailoa Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 4.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 4.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Dak Prescott Props: 275.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Patriots at Broncos

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 24

8:15 PM ET on December 24 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!) Russell Wilson Props: 202.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 21.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Raiders at Chiefs

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 25

1:00 PM ET on December 25 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Giants at Eagles

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 25

4:30 PM ET on December 25 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jalen Hurts Props: 235.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 36.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

235.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 36.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Saquon Barkley Props: 53.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) / 18.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Ravens at 49ers

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 25

8:15 PM ET on December 25 Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Live Stream: ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Christian McCaffrey Props: 80.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) / 32.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

80.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) / 32.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Lamar Jackson Props: 219.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 59.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

