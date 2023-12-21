Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County Today - December 21
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Bibb County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Bibb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tattnall Square Academy at Tiftarea Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Citizens Christian Academy at Stratford Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robert Toombs Christian Academy at First Presbyterian Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
