When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Conor Sheary find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sheary stats and insights

Sheary has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Sheary has zero points on the power play.

Sheary's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sheary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:08 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 7-4 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 0:35 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 13:06 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:48 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:26 Home W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.