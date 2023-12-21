The UMass Minutemen (6-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • Georgia Tech is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Minutemen are the rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.
  • The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 72.2 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 72.9 the Minutemen give up to opponents.
  • Georgia Tech is 3-0 when it scores more than 72.9 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.
  • At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.8.
  • Georgia Tech made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Georgia L 76-62 Stegeman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Alabama A&M W 70-49 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/16/2023 Penn State W 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion

