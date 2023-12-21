The UMass Minutemen (6-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

Georgia Tech is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Minutemen are the rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 72.2 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 72.9 the Minutemen give up to opponents.

Georgia Tech is 3-0 when it scores more than 72.9 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.

At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.8.

Georgia Tech made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule