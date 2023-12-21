The Providence Friars (4-5) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (3-4) at 1:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Kennesaw State vs. Providence Game Information

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyndall Golden: 3.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK

3.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK Carly Hooks: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Keyarah Berry: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Sophia Rueppell: 5.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

Olivia Olsen: 14.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Brynn Farrell: 7.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Marta Morales: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kylee Sheppard: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Grace Efosa-Aguebor: 12.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

