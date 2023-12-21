The Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5), winners of three straight home games, host the Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-110) Golden Knights (-110) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won eight of their 16 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

Tampa Bay is 8-9 (winning 47.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 52.4% chance to win.

In 23 of 33 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 111 (5th) Goals 112 (3rd) 115 (30th) Goals Allowed 86 (10th) 32 (1st) Power Play Goals 28 (6th) 20 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (7th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Tampa Bay has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Tampa Bay went over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.0 fewer goal per game than their average on the season.

The Lightning's 111 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Lightning have conceded 115 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league action.

The team is ranked 21st in goal differential at -4.

