The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Mercer Bears (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Mercer vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up an average of 61.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 71.4 the Mountaineers give up.

When it scores more than 71.4 points, Mercer is 3-0.

The Mountaineers put up 69.5 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 67.9 the Bears allow.

When Appalachian State puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 5-3.

Mercer is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 69.5 points.

This season the Mountaineers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bears concede.

The Bears shoot 37.0% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Mountaineers allow.

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.8 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.8 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Deja Williams: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84) Briana Peguero: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)

12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67) Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.4 FG%

Mercer Schedule