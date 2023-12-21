Should you bet on Mikey Eyssimont to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

  • In five of 32 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • Eyssimont has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Eyssimont averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:37 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:02 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:16 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 4-2

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

