Today's NBA slate features top teams in action. Among those eight contests is the Los Angeles Clippers squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Today's NBA Games

The Detroit Pistons host the Utah Jazz

The Jazz look to pull off a road win at the Pistons on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and KJZZ

BSDET and KJZZ

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-25

2-25 UTA Record: 10-18

10-18 DET Stats: 108.9 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.8 Opp. PPG (25th)

108.9 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.8 Opp. PPG (25th) UTA Stats: 112.3 PPG (22nd in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Cade Cunningham (22.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.0 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.3 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: UTA -1.5

UTA -1.5 UTA Odds to Win: -120

-120 DET Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 237.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans look to pull off a road win at the Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and BSNO

BSOH and BSNO

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 16-12

16-12 NO Record: 16-12

16-12 CLE Stats: 112.4 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (10th)

112.4 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (10th) NO Stats: 115.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG) NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (15.1 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

CLE Odds to Win: -105

-105 NO Odds to Win: -115

-115 Total: 227.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers look to pull off a road win at the Grizzlies on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 7-19

7-19 IND Record: 14-12

14-12 MEM Stats: 106.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (11th)

106.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (11th) IND Stats: 128.0 PPG (first in NBA), 126.5 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Desmond Bane (24.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.1 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 11.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -4.5

MEM -4.5 MEM Odds to Win: -190

-190 IND Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 247.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers look to pull of an away win at the Thunder on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and KTLA

BSOK and KTLA

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 17-8

17-8 LAC Record: 17-10

17-10 OKC Stats: 120.2 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

120.2 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (12th) LAC Stats: 117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.4 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.4 APG) LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -4.5

OKC -4.5 OKC Odds to Win: -190

-190 LAC Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 234.5 points

The Chicago Bulls play host to the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs take to the home court of the Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

NBCS-CHI and BSSW

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 12-17

12-17 SA Record: 4-22

4-22 CHI Stats: 110.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (13th)

110.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (13th) SA Stats: 110.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.6 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Nikola Vucevic (16.6 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.4 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -3.5

CHI -3.5 CHI Odds to Win: -160

-160 SA Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 230.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Orlando Magic

The Magic take to the home court of the Bucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and BSFL

BSWI and BSFL

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 20-7

20-7 ORL Record: 16-10

16-10 MIL Stats: 124.7 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)

124.7 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (23rd) ORL Stats: 113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 5.5 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -8.5

MIL -8.5 MIL Odds to Win: -350

-350 ORL Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 238.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers look to pull off a road win at the Timberwolves on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 20-6

20-6 LAL Record: 15-13

15-13 MIN Stats: 113.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 106.7 Opp. PPG (first)

113.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 106.7 Opp. PPG (first) LAL Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.0 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.4 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -4.5

MIN -4.5 MIN Odds to Win: -190

-190 LAL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 224.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Washington Wizards

The Wizards travel to face the Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 7-19

7-19 WAS Record: 4-22

4-22 POR Stats: 107.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (18th)

107.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (18th) WAS Stats: 117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 126.8 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Jerami Grant (22.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.4 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: POR -3.5

POR -3.5 POR Odds to Win: -165

-165 WAS Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 240.5 points

