Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 21?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nicholas Paul a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Paul stats and insights
- In eight of 33 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Paul recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|17:59
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:57
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.