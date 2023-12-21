Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to bet on Paul's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nicholas Paul vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul has averaged 17:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -13).

In eight of 33 games this season Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Paul has a point in 10 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points four times.

Paul has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Paul goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Paul Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+26) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 33 Games 2 16 Points 0 10 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

