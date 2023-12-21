For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • Stamkos has scored in 11 of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus 12 assists.
  • He has a 15.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blues 3 0 3 15:48 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:49 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 4 4 0 14:59 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 4-1
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

