Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Sumter County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Sumter County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumter County High School at Cedar Grove High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
