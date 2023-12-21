The Syracuse Orange and the South Florida Bulls play in the Boca Raton Bowl on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Syracuse is putting up 359 yards per game on offense (87th in the FBS), and rank 68th defensively, yielding 381.7 yards allowed per game. South Florida ranks third-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (455.3), but at least it has been excelling on offense, ranking 16th-best in total yards per game (455.3).

Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Syracuse vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Syracuse South Florida 359 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (25th) 381.7 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (129th) 184.2 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (29th) 174.8 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.7 (31st) 20 (97th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 21 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (32nd)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse so far this season. He has 1,691 passing yards, completing 62.6% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 460 yards (38.3 ypg) on 114 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 224 times for a team-high 1,061 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times. He's also tacked on 36 catches for 197 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Damien Alford's leads his squad with 527 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 51 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Umari Hatcher has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 451 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Donovan Brown has a total of 309 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 throws and scoring one touchdown.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 3,078 yards on 257-of-401 passing with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 745 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nay'Quan Wright, has carried the ball 168 times for 757 yards (63.1 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' 961 receiving yards (80.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 86 receptions on 110 targets with five touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has caught 35 passes and compiled 581 receiving yards (48.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Khafre Brown's 26 catches (on 45 targets) have netted him 404 yards (33.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

