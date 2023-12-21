Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terrell County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you reside in Terrell County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Terrell County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terrell Academy at Frederica Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: St. Simons Island, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
