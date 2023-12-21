Will Tyler Motte find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, Motte has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Motte has no points on the power play.

Motte averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Motte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:12 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 8:54 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:37 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:29 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:39 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 4-2

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

