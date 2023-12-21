Victor Hedman will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Thursday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hedman's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Victor Hedman vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 22:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Hedman has a goal in five of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hedman has a point in 20 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points seven times.

Hedman has an assist in 19 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Hedman has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hedman Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 2 29 Points 2 5 Goals 0 24 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.