How to Watch Georgia vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) welcome in the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Georgia vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Georgia Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have made.
- In games Georgia shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ospreys sit at 145th.
- The Bulldogs record the same amount of points as the Ospreys allow (73.5).
- Georgia is 5-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia scored 70.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 81.5.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Georgia fared worse at home last year, sinking 6.8 treys per game, compared to 6.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 31.3% clip in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 76-62
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|High Point
|W 66-58
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 94-82
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.