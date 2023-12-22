The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) welcome in the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Georgia vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have made.
  • In games Georgia shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ospreys sit at 145th.
  • The Bulldogs record the same amount of points as the Ospreys allow (73.5).
  • Georgia is 5-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia scored 70.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 81.5.
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, Georgia fared worse at home last year, sinking 6.8 treys per game, compared to 6.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 31.3% clip in away games.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Georgia Tech W 76-62 Stegeman Coliseum
12/16/2023 High Point W 66-58 Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 94-82 Stegeman Coliseum
12/22/2023 North Florida - Stegeman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Alabama A&M - Stegeman Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

