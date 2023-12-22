Georgia vs. North Florida: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The North Florida Ospreys (7-6) travel to face the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. North Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|North Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-16.5)
|150.5
|-2000
|+1000
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-16.5)
|151.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Georgia vs. North Florida Betting Trends
- Georgia has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Bulldogs' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- North Florida has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this year.
- Ospreys games have hit the over six out of 10 times this year.
Georgia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Georgia is 75th in the country. It is far below that, 86th, according to computer rankings.
- The Bulldogs have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.
- Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.