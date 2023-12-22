Friday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Hawaii securing the victory. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 73, Georgia Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-0.6)

Hawaii (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Hawaii has a 2-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Georgia Tech, who is 5-5-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Rainbow Warriors' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Yellow Jackets' games have gone over.

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets put up 72.3 points per game (246th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per contest (193rd in college basketball). They have a +10 scoring differential.

Georgia Tech grabs 42.8 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) while conceding 36.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

Georgia Tech connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

Georgia Tech has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (287th in college basketball), 3.5 more than the 9.6 it forces (341st in college basketball).

