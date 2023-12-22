How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Queens vs Clemson (6:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Winthrop vs Florida State (7:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Marist vs Notre Dame (8:00 PM ET | December 22)
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- Georgia Tech is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors sit at 305th.
- The Yellow Jackets' 72.3 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 65.9 the Rainbow Warriors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.9 points, Georgia Tech is 7-1.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).
- At home, the Yellow Jackets gave up 69.0 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.8.
- Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech sunk more triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 70-49
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|W 82-81
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|W 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
