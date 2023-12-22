The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Miles Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Kowacie Reeves: 12.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Baye Ndongo: 9.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Hawaii Players to Watch

Noel Coleman: 16.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Justin McKoy: 10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Munoz: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank 125th 77.1 Points Scored 72.3 246th 68th 65.9 Points Allowed 71.3 193rd 221st 35.8 Rebounds 42.8 17th 306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 12.3 19th 84th 8.6 3pt Made 6.9 238th 143rd 14.1 Assists 13.7 172nd 144th 11.4 Turnovers 13.1 287th

