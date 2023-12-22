Georgia vs. North Florida December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) play the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. North Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Players to Watch
- Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- RJ Melendez: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Hill: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
North Florida Players to Watch
- Chaz Lanier: 15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dorian James: 9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ametri Moss: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Nate Lliteras: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jah Nze: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia vs. North Florida Stat Comparison
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|North Florida AVG
|North Florida Rank
|239th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|78.5
|112th
|156th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|239th
|137th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|33.3
|179th
|264th
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|156th
|135th
|8
|3pt Made
|12
|3rd
|306th
|11.2
|Assists
|13.4
|176th
|123rd
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.8
|172nd
