The North Florida Ospreys (7-6) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

Georgia vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -16.5 150.5

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points two times this season (over nine games).

Georgia's games this season have had an average of 143.5 points, seven fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, Georgia has been listed as the favorite in seven games and won them all.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -2000 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 95.2% chance of a victory for Georgia.

Georgia vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 2 22.2% 73.5 153.3 69.9 143.4 148.6 North Florida 6 60% 79.8 153.3 73.5 143.4 152.5

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs record the same amount of points as the Ospreys give up (73.5).

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Georgia vs. North Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 5-4-0 0-1 4-5-0 North Florida 6-4-0 3-0 6-4-0

Georgia vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia North Florida 13-4 Home Record 11-2 1-10 Away Record 3-14 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

