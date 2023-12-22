The Miami Heat (12-10) are welcoming in the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at Kaseya Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hawks vs. Heat Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray provides 20 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Hawks.

The Hawks are receiving 10.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.

Bogdan Bogdanovic gives the Hawks 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while posting 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Saddiq Bey gets the Hawks 13 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter is putting up 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler averages 21.9 points, 4.1 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Kyle Lowry posts 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez averages 12.2 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Josh Richardson averages 10.7 points, 3 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Hawks 112.4 Points Avg. 122.2 111.5 Points Allowed Avg. 122.5 47% Field Goal % 46.7% 38.3% Three Point % 36.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.