The Atlanta Hawks' (12-15) injury report has four players listed heading into their Friday, December 22 game against the Miami Heat (16-12) at Kaseya Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Hawks' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 134-127 win over the Rockets. In the Hawks' win, Trae Young led the team with 30 points (adding four rebounds and 14 assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0 AJ Griffin SF Questionable Personal 2.5 1.0 0.3

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Kevin Love: Questionable (Illness), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Calf)

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE

