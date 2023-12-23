On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Anthony Cirelli going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cirelli stats and insights

  • In seven of 33 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:35 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:18 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 21:07 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:47 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.