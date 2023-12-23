Anthony Cirelli will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Thinking about a wager on Cirelli? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli's plus-minus this season, in 17:26 per game on the ice, is -6.

Cirelli has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Cirelli has a point in 13 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Cirelli has an assist in eight of 33 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Cirelli's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Cirelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 33 Games 1 16 Points 2 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

