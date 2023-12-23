The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bogdanovic put up 23 points and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 122-113 loss against the Heat.

Below we will dive into Bogdanovic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.8 21.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.1 PRA -- 23.8 28.1 PR -- 21.1 25 3PM 3.5 3.5 4.2



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Bogdanovic has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.5% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 8.7 threes per game, or 21.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.8 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 10th in the NBA, conceding 112.1 points per game.

Allowing 45.6 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 25.4 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 22 10 2 2 2 0 1

