Brandon Hagel will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Considering a wager on Hagel in the Lightning-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Hagel vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel has averaged 18:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Hagel has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has a point in 19 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points eight times.

Hagel has an assist in 15 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Hagel's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Hagel has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hagel Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 34 Games 3 28 Points 1 10 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.