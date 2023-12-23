Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 122-113 loss versus the Heat, Capela put up eight points and 10 rebounds.

In this article we will break down Capela's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.7 13.5 Rebounds 10.5 10.6 12.1 Assists -- 1.1 1.5 PRA -- 23.4 27.1 PR -- 22.3 25.6



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.

Capela's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Hawks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 112.1 points per contest, which is 10th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the league, conceding 45.6 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.4 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Clint Capela vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 29 18 16 1 0 4 1

