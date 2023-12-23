Dejounte Murray NBA Player Preview vs. the Grizzlies - December 23
Dejounte Murray and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
We're going to break down Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|20.1
|20.7
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.5
|4.9
|Assists
|5.5
|5.4
|5.8
|PRA
|--
|30
|31.4
|PR
|--
|24.6
|25.6
|3PM
|2.5
|2.3
|2.4
Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, he's put up 18.2% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.0 per contest.
- He's taken 6.1 threes per game, or 16.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Murray's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Hawks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- Defensively, the Grizzlies are 10th in the league, conceding 112.1 points per contest.
- Conceding 45.6 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ranked ninth in the league, conceding 25.4 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 29th in the NBA, giving up 14.3 makes per game.
Dejounte Murray vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/26/2023
|38
|13
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
