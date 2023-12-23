What are Georgia Southern's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Georgia Southern ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 175

Georgia Southern's best wins

Georgia Southern, in its signature win of the season, beat the Detroit Mercy Titans 81-59 on November 25. That signature victory against Detroit Mercy included a team-high 24 points from Terren Ward. Zaria Johnson, with 11 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 207/RPI) on November 24

81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 269/RPI) on November 29

87-65 on the road over Longwood (No. 288/RPI) on December 22

81-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 300/RPI) on December 14

111-67 on the road over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on December 11

Georgia Southern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Schedule insights

The Eagles have 15 games left versus teams over .500. They have 18 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Glancing at Georgia So.'s upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Georgia Southern's next game

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

Texas State Bobcats vs. Georgia Southern Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

