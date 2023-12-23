Will Georgia State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Georgia State's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Georgia State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Georgia State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 225

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Georgia State took down the Western Michigan Broncos on the road on November 11. The final score was 77-70. Toneari Lane, in that signature win, posted a team-leading 23 points with seven rebounds and zero assists. Jay'Den Turner also played a role with 16 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

93-90 on the road over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on November 22

88-77 at home over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Georgia State is facing the 233rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Panthers have nine games remaining versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Georgia St's upcoming schedule includes two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Georgia State's next game

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Georgia State Panthers vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Georgia State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.