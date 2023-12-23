Hawks vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The Atlanta Hawks (12-16), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena, face the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-1.5)
|240.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Grizzlies (-1)
|240.5
|-118
|+100
Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies have been outscored by 5.7 points per game (scoring 106.4 points per game to rank 30th in the league while giving up 112.1 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA) and have a -155 scoring differential overall.
- The Hawks put up 122.8 points per game (third in league) while giving up 122.9 per contest (28th in NBA). They have a -2 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 229.2 points per game combined, 11.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 235 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Memphis is 11-16-0 ATS this season.
- Atlanta has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.
Hawks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Trae Young
|30.5
|-111
|28.3
|Dejounte Murray
|19.5
|-120
|20.1
|Clint Capela
|10.5
|-118
|11.7
Hawks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+12500
|+6600
|-
|Grizzlies
|+12500
|+6600
|-
