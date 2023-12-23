Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Desmond Bane and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at State Farm Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +132) 10.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -139)

The 30.5 points prop bet over/under set for Young on Saturday is 2.2 more than his scoring average on the season (28.3).

He has pulled down 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

Young's year-long assist average -- 11.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (10.5).

Young has made 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Saturday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 19.5. That is 0.6 less than his season average.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Saturday.

Murray has averaged 5.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +102)

The 10.5-point over/under set for Clint Capela on Saturday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average of 11.7.

He has collected 10.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: +122) 4.5 (Over: +100)

Bane's 24.7 points per game are 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.

Bane has dished out 5.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

Bane averages 3.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (4.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 21.5-point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Saturday equals his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.