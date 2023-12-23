Should you wager on Haydn Fleury to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Fleury stats and insights

Fleury has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

Fleury has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 2 1 1 22:32 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:44 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:19 Home L 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

