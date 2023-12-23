How to Watch the Lightning vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 23, with the Capitals victorious in three straight games.
BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to see the Lightning and the Capitals hit the ice.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 119 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league play.
- The Lightning score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (116 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|33
|23
|34
|57
|48
|29
|0%
|Brayden Point
|34
|16
|22
|38
|13
|11
|44.3%
|Steven Stamkos
|31
|15
|20
|35
|18
|5
|52.2%
|Victor Hedman
|32
|5
|27
|32
|25
|5
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|34
|10
|18
|28
|20
|12
|51.4%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 82 total goals (2.7 per game), third in the league.
- With 73 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|30
|13
|7
|20
|11
|16
|53.3%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|30
|6
|14
|20
|17
|10
|0%
|John Carlson
|30
|1
|18
|19
|38
|21
|-
|Tom Wilson
|30
|10
|8
|18
|24
|20
|33.3%
|Aliaksei Protas
|29
|3
|12
|15
|10
|17
|34.7%
