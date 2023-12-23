Can we count on Tanner Jeannot scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

In six of 34 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Jeannot has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:30 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 10:43 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 8-1

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

