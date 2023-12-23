Will Tyler Motte Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Tyler Motte going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Motte stats and insights
- Motte has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
- Motte has zero points on the power play.
- Motte averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Motte recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:12
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|8:54
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|L 8-1
Lightning vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
