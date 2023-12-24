Best bets are available for when the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Falcons vs. Colts? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Falcons vs. Colts?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Colts in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Falcons favored and the difference between the two is 6.0 points.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 59.7% chance to win.
  • The Falcons have won 40% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (4-6).
  • When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter, Atlanta has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
  • The Colts have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won twice.
  • Indianapolis is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Falcons or Colts? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+3)
  • The Falcons are 4-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
  • The Colts have compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this year.
  • In games they have played as 3-point or bigger underdogs, Indianapolis owns an ATS record of 2-3.

Parlay your bets together on the Falcons vs. Colts matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (44.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 1.5 less points per game (43) than this game's total of 44.5 points.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44.4 points per game, 0.1 less than the over/under for this game.
  • The Falcons have hit the over in five of their 14 games with a set total (35.7%).
  • Colts games have hit the over in 10 out of 14 opportunities (71.4%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Khadarel Hodge Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
11 20.6 0

Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
13 210.7 14 4.4 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.