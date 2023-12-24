Sunday's game features the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) facing off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on December 24) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 win for Nevada, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 74, Georgia Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Nevada

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-5.2)

Nevada (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Georgia Tech has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Nevada is 8-3-0. The Yellow Jackets have a 4-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wolf Pack have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 72.4 points per game to rank 243rd in college basketball and are giving up 71.0 per contest to rank 185th in college basketball.

Georgia Tech grabs 43.1 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) while conceding 35.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Georgia Tech connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 29.0% from deep while its opponents hit 28.0% from long range.

The Yellow Jackets score 88.6 points per 100 possessions (298th in college basketball), while allowing 86.9 points per 100 possessions (108th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (250th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

