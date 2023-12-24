In the Week 16 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodge has tacked on 13 receptions for 227 yards this year. He has been targeted 19 times.

Hodge does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Lions 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 5 Texans 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 1 19 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 3 75 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 3 60 0 Week 13 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 2 1 18 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 1 10 0

