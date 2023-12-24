In the Week 16 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyler Allgeier get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Allgeier has 577 rushing yards on 166 carries (41.2 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

Allgeier has also caught 13 balls for 89 yards (6.4 per game).

Allgeier has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has run for a TD in two games.

Tyler Allgeier Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 7 12 0 2 17 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 16 0 1 -4 0 Week 5 Texans 17 40 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 13 51 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 21 59 0 3 53 0 Week 8 @Titans 8 31 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 12 39 1 2 -9 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 9 31 0 1 7 0 Week 12 Saints 10 64 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Jets 8 26 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 9 40 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 14 45 0 1 6 0

