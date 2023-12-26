Dejounte Murray and his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 125-119 loss to the Grizzlies (his previous action) Murray put up 26 points, four assists and two steals.

Below, we dig into Murray's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.3 20.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.1 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.9 PRA -- 30.1 31.3 PR -- 24.7 25.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.4



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Murray has made 7.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.6% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.1 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.7.

The Bulls concede 112.4 points per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Bulls concede 44.8 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 27.5 per game.

The Bulls give up 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 35 17 3 9 0 0 1 1/23/2023 36 20 7 4 2 0 0 12/21/2022 40 15 5 10 0 0 0

