The Chicago Bulls (13-18) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) as just 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Hawks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -1.5 234.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 21 games this season that finished with a combined score over 234.5 points.

Atlanta has a 245.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 11.1 more points than this game's total.

Atlanta has a 7-22-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hawks have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 5-8, a 38.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hawks vs Bulls Additional Info

Hawks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 4 12.9% 110 232.7 112.4 235.3 220.7 Hawks 21 72.4% 122.7 232.7 122.9 235.3 238.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, over its last 10 contests.

The Hawks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.083, 1-11-0 record) than away (.353, 6-11-0).

The Hawks score 10.3 more points per game (122.7) than the Bulls give up to opponents (112.4).

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Atlanta is 7-18 against the spread and 12-13 overall.

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Hawks and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 7-22 5-11 19-10 Bulls 15-16 5-8 18-13

Hawks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Hawks Bulls 122.7 Points Scored (PG) 110 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 7-18 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 12-13 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 122.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-13 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-14

